Man killed in multi-vehicle crash during foggy morning in Madera County

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- One man is dead after a multi-vehicle crash involving big rigs during a foggy morning in Madera County.

California Highway Patrol officers responded to the crash at the intersection of Highway 152 and Road 9 just before 6 a.m. Thursday.

Investigators say a big rig traveling south on Road 9 tried to cross the intersection at Highway 152 when an oncoming car hit its trailer, knocking off its haul of tree stakes.

The stakes in the roadway then created a hazard for other drivers at a time when visibility was very low due to fog.

One car hit the stakes and drove off the shoulder of the road.

Another big rig drove into the far left lane to avoid the stakes but ended up colliding with an SUV. A Madera man in his 30s who was driving the SUV died at the scene.

The CHP says one other driver involved in the crash suffered minor injuries.

The collision remains under investigation.

