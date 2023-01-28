One person dies, two injured following fatal crash in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person has died and two more are injured following a car crash in Visalia.

The crash happened at the intersection of Ben Maddox Street and Douglas Avenue.

Officers determined two vehicles were involved in the crash.

One person died upon arrival of Kaweah Health Medical Center.

The other two are being treated for their injuries.

Anyone with information on this crash are asked to contact the Visalia Police Department.

