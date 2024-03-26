2 killed after car crash in Fresno County identified

The two people who were killed in a car crash in Fresno County on Monday have been identified.

The two people who were killed in a car crash in Fresno County on Monday have been identified.

The two people who were killed in a car crash in Fresno County on Monday have been identified.

The two people who were killed in a car crash in Fresno County on Monday have been identified.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The two people who were killed in a car crash in Fresno County on Monday have been identified.

It happened just after 3:30 pm Monday on Parlier and Buttonwillow Avenue, just outside of Reedley.

The California Highway Patrol says 40-year-old Maria Ayers was driving a Ford Focus, with 58-year-old Serjio Medina Leon as a passenger, when her car rolled through a stop sign into the path of a Ford F-150 pickup truck pulling a trailer.

Leon died at the scene.

Ayers died on the way to the hospital.

Authorities say the driver of the pickup truck was not injured.