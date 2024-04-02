15-year-old arrested for deadly shooting in Los Banos, police say

LOS BANOS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A teenager is now in custody for the murder of a college student in Los Banos.

Late Monday afternoon, police announced the arrest of a 15-year-old boy.

He's accused of opening fire at a house party on Ranchwood Drive near Santa Lea Street on March 24th.

20-year-old Andrew Thompson was shot and killed.

Loved ones say the victim was a promising student athlete at Pachecho High School before earning a scholarship to Sacramento State.

Detectives believe the shooting stemmed from a fight but that Thompson was not involved.

Investigators got an arrest warrant for the teen suspect last week and took him into custody during a traffic stop on Pachecho Boulevard.