15-year-old arrested for deadly shooting in Los Banos, police say

LOS BANOS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A teenager is now in custody for the murder of a college student in Los Banos.
Late Monday afternoon, police announced the arrest of a 15-year-old boy.
He's accused of opening fire at a house party on Ranchwood Drive near Santa Lea Street on March 24th.
20-year-old Andrew Thompson was shot and killed.
Loved ones say the victim was a promising student athlete at Pachecho High School before earning a scholarship to Sacramento State.
Detectives believe the shooting stemmed from a fight but that Thompson was not involved.
Investigators got an arrest warrant for the teen suspect last week and took him into custody during a traffic stop on Pachecho Boulevard.