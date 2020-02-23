FAX bus rear-ended by vehicle in NE Fresno, needs repairs

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A FAX bus is in need of repairs after it was rear-ended by another vehicle.

Fresno police say the bus was parked at the bus stop on Shaw and Angus in northeast Fresno when it was hit.

They say the driver of the car tried going around the bus but ended up clipping the back of it.

The driver of the car was taken to the hospital after a complaint of pain.

No one on the bus was injured.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnocar accident
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family not giving up on finding man last seen near Shaver Lake
Naked man chases schoolgirls through streets of Fresno
Father and son arrested in connection to Fresno homicide from January
Suspects on the loose after robbery at SE Fresno T-Mobile
Visalia PD: Argument over stolen property leads to stabbing
Thousands mourn fallen Porterville firefighters at remembrance ceremony
Alleged DUI driver hits, kills pedestrian in Sanger
Show More
Pilot in Kobe Bryant crash written up for 2015 violation: FAA
Sanders wins Nevada caucuses, takes national Democratic lead
Porterville residents get first look at library fire aftermath
No one injured in storage building fire behind Visalia home
Missing couple found alive after week-long search
More TOP STORIES News