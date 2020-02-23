FAX bus rear-ended by vehicle in NE Fresno, needs repairs

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A FAX bus is in need of repairs after it was rear-ended by another vehicle.Fresno police say the bus was parked at the bus stop on Shaw and Angus in northeast Fresno when it was hit.They say the driver of the car tried going around the bus but ended up clipping the back of it.The driver of the car was taken to the hospital after a complaint of pain.No one on the bus was injured.