Fresno launches transportation program to help seniors and people with disabilities

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The City of Fresno is launching a new transportation program aimed at helping seniors and those with disabilities.

Fresno Council Vice President Tyler Maxwell says, he was pleased to pass a resolution accepting a $500,000 dollar grant from

Kaiser Permanente's Northern California Community Benefit Program.

The pilot program will allow seniors 65 and up, Medicare card holders, and people with a disability to ride Fresno's fixed-route buses at zero cost.

The new policy went into effect on July 1st and is expected to last 12 months.