Merced County explains how to verify FEMA workers as they arrive this week

Federal help is on the way. FEMA will be in communities throughout Merced County to assess damage and survey impacts. Here's how to verify a worker is with the agency.

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Federal help is on the way for those in the north valley who have been hit the hardest by these recent storms.

Officials say if a FEMA representative visits you at your home or business, people are encouraged to ask for their official badge.

That will show the representatives name, photo and possibly an ID number.

They will never ask for money.

Assistance through the presidential major disaster declaration can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low cost loans and other programs to help people and business owners recover.