Man arrested for carjacking FedEx driver in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is in custody after an armed carjacking in Central Fresno.

It happened around four Saturday afternoon in the area of Fruit and Shields Avenues.

Police say a 45-year-old man pulled out a gun and demanded a FedEx driver get out of their delivery truck.

The driver complied and the man drove off in the truck.

Police found the vehicle in the parking lot of an apartment complex at Clinton and Vagedes Avenues.

When officers arrived, the suspect, who was near the truck, ran away.

He was later found and arrested.

His identity has not been released.
