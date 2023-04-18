Lawmakers, families call for more fentanyl legislation in Sacramento

State lawmakers and grieving families gathered in Sacramento Tuesday morning, demanding action on the state's fentanyl crisis.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- State lawmakers and grieving families gathered in Sacramento Tuesday morning, demanding action on the state's fentanyl crisis.

Tuesday marks one of the last days the Assembly Public Safety Committee will meet before any pending fentanyl bills will be stalled in the legislative process.

Family members of people who lost their lives to fentanyl shared their personal experiences, calling on lawmakers to pass four bills addressing the crisis.

The legislation would increase penalties for drug sales, reduce the supply of opioids coming into the US and create a task force to crack down on use and distribution.

The families and lawmakers offered remarks in front of a dump truck that holds up to 28,000 pounds.

That's roughly the same weight of fentanyl law enforcement officers seized throughout California last year.