Highway 41/Wawona Road is closed from the Yosemite Valley, through Wawona, to the park's south gate.

Highway 140 is closed from 1.9 miles east of Midpines to the Cedar Lodge area.

Big Oak Flat Road is closed from the Highway 120 junction at Crane Flat to the Yosemite Valley.

El Portal Trailer Court

Incline Rd from Clearing House to the last BLM campground

Cedar Lodge/Indian Flat Campground

Savage's Trading Post

Rancheria Flat - Government Housing

Old El Portal (including Yosemite View Lodge)

Foresta

Yosemite West

Old Yosemite Road

Ponderosa Basin

Anderson Valley

Lush Meadows

Triangle Road from Darrah Road in the Lushmeadows area to Hwy 49 South and all side roads

East Westfall Road to Chowchilla Mountain Road and all side roads

Tip Top Road from Triangle Road to Gunther Road including Gunther Road

Highway 49 South from Stumpfield Mountain Rd to the Mariposa Madera County Line (including Kimble Rd, Stumpfield Mountain Rd, Watt Rd)

Triangle Rd from Jerseydale Rd to Hwy 49 South (including all side roads)

Darrah Rd from Triangle to Sherrod Rd

East side of Hwy 49S from Darrah Rd to Harris Rd (including Boyer Rd, Woodland Area, Wass Rd, Tip Top Rd)

New Life Christian Church (at capacity) - 5089 Cole Rd, Mariposa

Mariposa Elementary School - 5044 Jones St, Mariposa CA 95338

A change of direction in the Ferguson Fire is putting Yosemite National Park and thousands of homes in danger. Residents living around the park are feeling uneasy as the fire continues to grow.As of Thursday night, it has burned more than 44,223 acres and containment stands at 27 percent.California Governor Jerry Brown issued an emergency proclamation Thursday afternoon for Mariposa County due to the Ferguson Fire.That proclamation will allow additional resources to pour in, including financial reimbursement to Mariposa County for firefighting efforts. Homeowners and businesses can also get financial assistance because of the State of Emergency.Authorities reported yet another firefighter was injured while battling the flames on Wednesday. So far, seven firefighters have been injured, and a Cal Fire bulldozer operator died when his tractor rolled over.The Ferguson Fire's latest target is a cluster of homes about 11 miles east of Mariposa. It's now threatening about 5,200 structures.The majority of firefighters and planes are hovering by Lush Meadows, which is now under evacuation from the north side of Triangle Road from Vista Lago to East Westfall and all side roads to the north.The high heat is presenting a challenge for firefighters, with crews having to take special precautions to stay healthy and safe while on the fire line.Jim Mackensen, with the U.S. Forest Service, said, "Obviously, like with anybody, when its hot like this you'll have to move a lot slower. You can't go at the same tempo as if you would if it was a cooler day. So it requires the folks to take more breaks, they have to carry more stuff-- it's not unusual for a crew member to work with a hand tool and go through two to three gallons of water a day."Cal Fire and other agencies are hosting a community meeting Friday for anyone with questions about the fire. It will be held at the Tenaya Elementary School at 6:00 pm.These areas are currently under a mandatory evacuation:Thursday, July 26 at 6 pmTenaya Elementary School5007 Fairgrounds RoadMariposa CA 95338Small Animals:SPCA5599 California 49Mariposa CA 95338Large Animals:Mariposa County Fairgrounds5007 Fairgrounds RoadMariposa CA 95338