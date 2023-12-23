Valley fighter pilot ends decades-long career with final flight

His career ranged from protecting the California coast on 9/11 to training and flying with Ukrainian fighter pilots.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A hometown fighter pilot flew his final flight as a member of the US Air Force and the California Air National Guard on Thursday.

Colonel Rob Swertfager landed an F-15D fighter jet for the last time at the Air Guard base in Fresno.

The Clovis West and Fresno State graduate is retiring at the end of the year after decades of service.

He received a traditional water salute after the landing and talked to Action News about his last time at the controls of what he called a "lethal sports car."

"I'm feeling elated and extremely grateful to be able to serve my nation in my hometown in the F-15C and the 144th Fighter Wing, which is the best unit in the Air Force," said Col. Swertfager.

Swertfager received a champagne shower from his wife and three daughters after climbing down from his aircraft, as well as cheers and hugs from the large group of family and friends who witnessed his final flight.

His career ranged from protecting the California coast on 9/11 to training and flying with Ukrainian fighter pilots and serving as Operations Group Commander at the Fresno base.

He hasn't announced any future plans for his retirement.