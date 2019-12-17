Personal Finance

Mega Millions jackpot at $372M; next winning numbers drawing tonight

There are only three Mega Millions winning numbers drawings before Christmas, so there are a few more chances for a merry Christmas for one or more lucky ticket holders as the jackpot keeps rolling.

An estimated jackpot of $372 million will be up for grabs in the Tuesday drawing after no tickets matched all six numbers drawn Friday night. Those winning numbers were 17-21-29-39-56 with 22 as the MegaBall and a Megaplier of 3X.

According to Mega Millions, Tuesday's estimated jackpot is the 14th largest prize in the history of the game.

QUICK MEGA MILLIONS FACTS

- Current jackpot is $372 million; cash option of $251.6 million
- Jackpots start at $40 million
- Overall odds of winning the jackpot are 1:302,575,350

- Drawings are at 10 p.m. (CT) every Tuesday and Friday

Related Lottery Content
How does the lottery jackpot grow so high?
10 largest jackpots in history
Lottery jackpots: Things to consider if you win
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financeu.s. & worldmega millionsconsumerlottery
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Sanger man arrested for murder of 20-year-old man at Fowler house party
5-year-old Fresno girl hit in eye after shots fired into family's apartment
New California laws in 2020
Fresno apartment's ceiling fixed after ABC30 investigation
EXCLUSIVE: Atwater officer opens up about being dragged 90 feet by suspect's car
New restaurant opens in northwest Fresno, city officials hope more will come
Tulare Co detectives investigate third shooting in less than a week
Show More
3.5 magnitude earthquake strikes near Ridgecrest, USGS says
Body of Fresno man missing since August found in foothills, deputies say
Boeing to halt production of 737 Max airliner in January
Armed homeowner finds thief outside home, detains suspect until deputies arrive
20-year-old killed after gunman opens fire at Fresno Co party
More TOP STORIES News