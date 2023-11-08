Fire destroys two apartment buildings in Pinedale

A fire that broke out at 1 a.m. Wednesday has destroyed two apartment buildings in the community of Pinedale.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A fire has destroyed two apartment buildings in the community of Pinedale.

The flames sparked up just after 1 a.m. Wednesday on Beechwood and College Avenues, near Herdon and Ingram Avenues.

Firefighters arrived to find the apartments engulfed in flames.

Due to the intensity, fire crews fought the flames from outside the buildings.

The apartments were fenced off and under construction so no one should have been inside.

Crews closed off Beechwood and College Avenues while they were at the scene.

An investigator is now working to determine what caused this fire.