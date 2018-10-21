Fire destroys Visalia home, damages second

By
A Visalia mobile home went up in flames Sunday morning, destroying the home as the fire started spreading to a couple other homes.

Visalia firefighters say the fire started at about 3 a.m. at Mooney Mobile Home Park, just south of Mooney Grove Park on Mooney and A St.

Fire crews found the first mobile home engulfed in flames with two more homes threatened.

Firefighters got the fire under control quickly, but not before the flames caused some damage to one of the neighboring mobile homes.

No word yet on what caused the fire.
