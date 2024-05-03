"Her-Story" in the making: Misty Her voted in as interim superintendent by Fresno Unified board

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Unified's Board of Trustees has unanimously voted for Misty Her to be the interim superintendent.

It's a milestone made at the Fresno Unified School District.

Her served as Bob Nelson's Deputy Superintendent and was expected to fill the interim role if no replacement was found by August 1.

She is now the first woman ever to lead the Fresno Unified School District. Her appointment also comes during AAPI month, with Her being Hmong American.

"I am ecstatic to be the school district making history as the first Hmong woman in the country to ever be named interim superintendent," said Keshia Thomas, a Fresno Unified School Board member.

The board will ratify her contract at the next meeting scheduled for Wednesday, May 8

"You have never apologized about your relentless focus on student achievement and that's what we need at this time," said Superintendent Bob Nelson.

FUSD said Her has over 30 years of educational experience. She started out her career teaching grades two through sixth. She then became the first Hmong Vice Principal, then eventual Hmong woman principal in the U.S. In 2021, Her became Deputy Superintendent.

"This experience and dedication has prepared me to lead the district from a holistic with an unapologetic focus on student growth & achievement," said Her. "We are not going to waver from this."

This comes as the board continues the process to find a replacement for the current superintendent, Bob Nelson.

He's leaving the district in July and plans to take a job with Fresno State.

As interim superintendent, Her says her priorities for the district are to enhance student learning outcomes, provide support for the district to succeed, create trust and engagement within FUSD and the community and to uphold fiscal stability and responsibility.

It's been a tumultuous journey to get to this moment. Community and board members have been deeply divided in the search for the next district leader.

Last month, Board president Susan Wittrup called to expand the search beyond just internal candidates.

With the board eventually deciding to start the process over again.

"Until that national search is completed, we need a superintendent who will continue to implement initiatives that district is pursuing," said FUSD Board President Susan Wittrup, "and who will ensure that we are full prepared for the first day of school in the fall."

The school board will continue its nationwide search for a permanent replacement as Her serves in the interim. Wittrup said they will give further details about that search at their next meeting.

