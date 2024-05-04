Northwest Fresno bar shooting suspect bails out of jail

The woman charged with murdering a man at Ewell's Bar in Northwest Fresno last month has bailed out of jail.

The woman charged with murdering a man at Ewell's Bar in Northwest Fresno last month has bailed out of jail.

The woman charged with murdering a man at Ewell's Bar in Northwest Fresno last month has bailed out of jail.

The woman charged with murdering a man at Ewell's Bar in Northwest Fresno last month has bailed out of jail.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The woman charged with murdering a man at Ewell's Bar in Northwest Fresno last month has bailed out of jail.

Action News cameras were rolling as Domonique Jones left the Fresno County Jail late Friday afternoon.

Several of her family members were there holding umbrellas to shield the 26-year-old from the cameras.

Jones has pleaded not guilty to the shooting death of Gilberto Gutierrez.

The homicide happened on April 14 after Fresno Police say there was some sort of bar fight between nine people.

RELATED: Woman arrested after man shot and killed outside northwest Fresno bar, police say

Gutierrez was reportedly trying to break up the fight when he was killed.

Jones' release from jail comes just hours after a Fresno judge reduced her bail from $1.5 million to $500,000.

She's due back in court on June 13.