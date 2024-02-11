Fire breaks out inside historic building in Dinuba

A former theatre and landmark in Dinuba caught fire on Sunday morning.

DINUBA, Calif. -- The Dinuba Fire Department is investigating what started a fire inside an abandoned but historic building in Dinuba.

Fire crews responded to the building on L and Fresno Streets just before 1:30 a.m. on Sunday and say flames were seen coming out of the roof.

Neighboring fire departments helped put out the fire.

Authorities say one person had minor injuries but could not confirm if it was fire-related.

The now-damaged building was known as the State Theatre back in 1941.

It was purchased by the Calvary Apostolic Church in 1999 but never occupied.