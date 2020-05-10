Woman's body found after storage unit fire in west central Fresno, cause of death unknown

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are investigating how a woman died after her body was found in a storage unit early Sunday morning.

Fresno fire crews were called to a business at Parkview and Belmont, where the storage unit fully engulfed by flames.

Crews found the woman's body shortly after putting out the flames.

Fresno Fire arson investigators and police spent the morning looking into whether the fire was intentionally or accidentally set.



Police are also trying to discover if the woman was killed during the fire or before the incident.

"It's not uncommon for folks to use those as places to sleep," says Fresno Police Lt. Bill Dooley. "We do not know if that's the case in this situation. It's possible, but we don't know for sure."

Investigators added that they were called to this same location last week for a dumpster fire.

The woman's identity isn't being released at this time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnofatal firedeadly firefresno west central
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Central California coronavirus cases
Parlier businesses start opening after city declares all businesses 'essential'
At least one killed in single-car crash near Avenal
Off-duty CHP officer rescues Fresno hiker swept into whirlpool
Surfer dies in NorCal shark attack, officials say
Crews battle multiple fires along Fresno highways
Starbucks in Fresno's Tower District to close permanently
Show More
Man drowns while swimming in Merced River
UPDATE: I-5 back open in Merced County after big rig sparks brush fire
Pismo's in Fresno gets 'cease and desist' letter after serving beer to customer
Man arrested after 4-hour stand-off with Atwater police
Tulare County mom seen on video grabbing 1-year-old son violently by hair, throwing him onto bed
More TOP STORIES News