Woman's body found after storage unit fire in west central Fresno, cause of death unknown

Storage container fire near Pakrway/White under control. Unfortunately, there is one confirmed fatality. Arson Investigator on scene with Fresno PD conducting investigation. No further details at this time.#fresnofire — Fresno Fire PIO (@FresnoFire) May 10, 2020

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are investigating how a woman died after her body was found in a storage unit early Sunday morning.Fresno fire crews were called to a business at Parkview and Belmont, where the storage unit fully engulfed by flames.Crews found the woman's body shortly after putting out the flames.Fresno Fire arson investigators and police spent the morning looking into whether the fire was intentionally or accidentally set.Police are also trying to discover if the woman was killed during the fire or before the incident."It's not uncommon for folks to use those as places to sleep," says Fresno Police Lt. Bill Dooley. "We do not know if that's the case in this situation. It's possible, but we don't know for sure."Investigators added that they were called to this same location last week for a dumpster fire.The woman's identity isn't being released at this time.