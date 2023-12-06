How to avoid fire hazards this holiday season

The holiday season can be a busy time for first responders, as decorations, heat sources, and big, festive meals increase the risk of fires.

Real Christmas trees can be especially flammable, as fire departments often prove with demonstrations.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The holiday season can be a busy time for first responders, as decorations, heat sources, and big, festive meals increase the risk of fires.

Tulare Fire Captain Francisco Benitez says his department has responded to at least eight fire stove calls in the last couple of weeks.

"It takes a split second for something to happen, and if we are vigilant in what's going on around us and what we are doing, that's very important."

He says it's important for families trying to stay warm to keep an eye on their space heaters.

"Let's keep them away from combustibles, the furniture, the Christmas tree and children," said Benitez.

Real Christmas trees can be especially flammable, as fire departments often prove with demonstrations.

There are ways to reduce the risk.

"Make sure no wires are frayed or any missing light bulbs, and if so, replace the lights or cord," Benetiz explained.

In Visalia, Hannegan Christmas Tree Farm has been around for 39 years.

One of their biggest tips if you're taking one of their live trees home is to make sure it stays hydrated.

"Make sure you put your Christmas tree in water, fresh cut on it, and don't ever let the tree go dry and I do recommend you put tree preservative on it that helps," said Rhonda with the farm,

Rhonda says any heaters or vents should be closed or turned off by your tree.

"Because it might dry and it might have problems. And you don't want that, you wanna enjoy Christmas," Rhonda explained.

When it's time to dispose of your tree, Hannegan Christmas Tree Farm says you can put it in your green waste trash bin or wait for your city's disposal day.

For news updates, follow Kassandra Gutierrez on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.