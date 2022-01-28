WATCH
Fire damages Fresno County home
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters are working to determine what caused a fire that heavily damaged a home in Fresno County on Friday morning.
The fire was first reported just before 3 am on 7th Avenue near Barstow.
There are no fire hydrants in the area, and crews had to bring in water to battle the flames.
The person who lived in the home made it out safely.
