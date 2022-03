FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway into what firefighters are calling a suspicious fire that broke out in Fresno County.It happened just after 1 am at a house on Del Rey and Clarkson Avenues, west of Kingsburg.Firefighters arrived to find light smoke in the kitchen.No one was living there, and the home was being remodeled.Firefighters were able to contain the flames to the kitchen area, but the entire home did sustain smoke damage.