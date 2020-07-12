4 firefighters injured while battling vegetation fire in Madera County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Helicopter continues to drop water on a burning hillside in Madera County.The flames aren't visible, but CAL FIRE officials say the Power Fire that started Saturday evening near Corrine Lake is still dangerous and destructive.Four firefighters have been injured battling the blaze. How they were hurt and the extent of their injuries have not been released."It is pretty hot and pretty dry out here," says CAL FIRE Spokesperson Jaime Williams. "Crews are working in very steep and rugged terrain, but they did a really good job at getting out there and making a really aggressive attack."Williams added that we're in peak fire season and people living in fire-prone areas should be prepared in case of evacuations."We encourage homeowners to make a checklist of important things they need to take in the event of an emergency, and we also like residents to plan ahead as far as evacuation routes go."According to the Madera County Sheriff's Office, about 20 homes near road 222 have been evacuated.So far one home and an out building have been destroyed, and other structures are still in harm's way.The Red Cross has stepped in to help evacuees, but so far, no one has needed the assistance.Because of COVID-19, their response has also changed."Since we didn't have anyone who stayed with us last night, we have transitioned to a virtual response," says Nicole Maul with the Red Cross.An information site has been set up at the Old Mill site in North Fork, where evacuees can get in touch with the Red Cross.A fire information line has also been set up for those living in the area.At the moment, how and exactly where the fire started are still under investigation