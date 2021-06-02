Firebaugh breaks ground on new fire station

FIREBAUGH, Calif. (KFSN) -- In western Fresno County, the city of Firebaugh broke ground on a new fire station.The Firebaugh Fire Department is one of the Valley's oldest operating all-volunteer fire stations.Right now, the city is building a larger station near P and 13th street.The fire chief says this would be their first new station in 73 years.In the 50s, 60s and 80s, the department added onto the original station.But, with 24 firefighters and bigger fire trucks, the chief says they've outgrown it.Right now, that station has limited space.According to the fire chief, the department has equipment with no places to park."This will have complete living quarters in it, dormitory in it, living room, kitchen, kitchen facilities, something we are really looking forward to" says Chief John Borboa.They will start pouring concrete next week.The $5 million project is funded by the Community Development Block Grant.The station is slated to be complete by March 2022.