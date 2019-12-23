Firefighter injured as crews battle massive flames at Reedley home

Firefighter is injured and is now being treated by paramedics. Extent of injury unknown, but appears to be on his foot. @ABC30 https://t.co/GvnW11sXS1 — Gilbert Magallon (@GilbertABC30) December 23, 2019

Firefighter now being taken away on a gurney. https://t.co/BpGEUuDi8f pic.twitter.com/fZjmaDRRka — Gilbert Magallon (@GilbertABC30) December 23, 2019

Moments ago this dog was pulled out of a burning home in Reedley. See previous post for more info. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/c8hs7ZD5Xo — Gilbert Magallon (@GilbertABC30) December 23, 2019

REEDLEY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Crews are battling a massive fire that has engulfed a home and injured a firefighter in Reedley in Fresno County.Authorities say the residents made it out safely but there were some pets who could not escape in time.Crews could be seen treating one dog that had been pulled out.The fire broke out at about 7 p.m. at the house in Kings Drive and Circle, close to I Street and downtown.Black smoke and massive flames could be seen from some distance away, and a roof was seen collapsing partially.Firefighters are working to make sure the flames don't spread to other homes in the residential area.