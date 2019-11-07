Firefighters battle large house fire in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters are battling a large house fire in Fresno County.
The blaze broke out in the area of Cherry Avenue north of Central Avenue.
The flames are burning to the side, and behind the structure as thick black smoke fills the sky.
Roads are now closed on Cherry Avenue as firefighters work to knock down the flames. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
