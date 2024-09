Firefighters working to contain house fire in Visalia neighborhood

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Crews are working to contain a fire that broke out at a home in Visalia on Friday night.

The fire started around 7:45 pm at a house on Beverly Drive and Divisadero Street, just east of College of the Sequoias.

The intersection of Beverly and Divisadero has been fully shut down as the fire continues to burn.

Firefighters are urging drivers to avoid the area.

Officials are still working to figure out what caused the fire.