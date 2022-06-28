'Safe and sane' fireworks officially on sale in Valley today at noon

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- "Safe and sane" fireworks officially go on sale in the Valley on Tuesday at noon.Ahead of the sales, the Fresno police and fire departments released a new public service announcement in their effort to crack down on illegal fireworks.Officials describe illegal fireworks as fireworks that leave the ground or explode.They go on to say that illegal fireworks can cause damage to the community.The PSA shows previous damage from illegal fireworks in the city.Now, the fine for using illegal fireworks or even hosting an event where illegal fireworks are present is up to $5,000.Fire officials say the investigators who respond will work on a case-by-case basis and use discretion as to who faces fines.People popping off fireworks in front of your house won't necessarily mean you will face a fine but officials encourage you to report it."That will be a great way to defend yourself," says councilmember Mike Karbassi. "Call it in. Give us the data. Help us go out there and stop them from doing that."The move for the harsher penalties comes in light of worsening drought conditions and a record number of fires in the city.Last year on July 4 alone, crews responded to 125 fires.Officials say the fire department and police department will be canvassing the city before the Fourth and during to make sure these laws are enforced.