Fist fight breaks out mid-air on Southwest flight from California to Hawaii

SAN FRANCISCO -- Flight attendants and passengers stepped in to break up a mid-flight fight on a plane that took off from California, on Monday.

Southwest Airlines says two customers became disruptive on board a flight from Oakland to Kauai, Hawaii.

It's unclear how their disagreement started.

The plane's crew and other passengers got between the two.

One passenger in particular was seen calming down one of the men.

The plane did not make an emergency landing.

When it landed in Kauai, both men were detained.