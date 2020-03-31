Health & Fitness

Simple Solutions: Looking fit and fabulous after 50

By
Looking fit and fabulous after 50 isn't exactly easy.

After 50, you lose muscle mass at an average rate of 10 to 15 percent every 10 years.

Meanwhile, your resting metabolic rate decreases by about two to three percent per decade.

Still, it's very possible to maintain a healthy weight as you age.

The first trick is to build muscle mass by pumping iron.

In one study, 60-something overweight adults who performed resistance training lost more weight and less muscle mass over 18 months than those who did other types of exercises.

Also, include more protein in your diet. Experts recommend that roughly 30 to 40 percent of your daily calories should come from protein sources.

Get enough sleep! Older women who get less than five hours of sleep a night are more than twice as likely to be obese as those who get between seven and eight hours.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthweight lossexercisediet
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Central California coronavirus cases
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Porterville
Show More
Emerging coronavirus aid bill aims to help cities, Postal Service
Some business owners satisfied, others waiting to open doors after phase 1 of city of Fresno's plan
Clovis Unified to serve free meals to students every Wednesday
6 Tulare County nursing homes now reporting cases of COVID-19
138 employees at Hanford meat plant test positive for COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News