house fire

Flames consume Exeter home in overnight fire

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters battled a large house fire that sent flames high into the sky in Exeter Friday morning.

Crews were called out to a home on Orange Avenue near Pine Street at around 4 am. Heavy flames came from the house as they arrived.

Video shared by ABC30 insider Hector Duran shows flames consuming the house.

People were living inside the home, but neighbors say everyone got out safely without injuries.

The house sustained extensive damage. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
exeterhouse firetulare county
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOUSE FIRE
1 hospitalized for burns after southeast Fresno house fire
Clovis firefighters battle two house fires in less than 12 hours
Pit bull gets second chance at life
Fire sparks inside southwest Fresno home
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Foggy Day School Schedules, Fog Tracker from ABC30
3 paramedics injured after ambulance involved in crash
19-year-old ex-Marine arrested in the murder of 16-year-old Madera Co. girl
Snow Day School Schedules
Couple speaks out after chasing suspect in 11-year-old's abduction
Driver crashes into power pole, hundreds without power in southwest Fresno
Nearly 200 people sick with stomach virus after visiting Yosemite
Show More
300 officers take down Tulare Co. gang in massive operation
Fresno Co. officials accused of stealing from the dead
Grammys CEO placed on leave for misconduct allegations
Kaiser pledges $25M to California housing fund
Merced identity thieves caught with 80 stolen credit cards, 100 checks
More TOP STORIES News