Flames consume Exeter home in overnight fire

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters battled a large house fire that sent flames high into the sky in Exeter Friday morning.Crews were called out to a home on Orange Avenue near Pine Street at around 4 am. Heavy flames came from the house as they arrived.Video shared by ABC30 insider Hector Duran shows flames consuming the house.People were living inside the home, but neighbors say everyone got out safely without injuries.The house sustained extensive damage. The cause of the fire is under investigation.