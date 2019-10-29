house fire

Flames leave Fresno County home with thousands in damages

Crews were able to contain the fire to the home. Fire officials say if winds had been stronger, the situation could have been worse.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Flames left a Fresno County home with extensive damage Monday night.

Firefighters battled the blaze at a house on Auberry Road east of Auberry just after 9 p.m.

Crews were able to contain the fire to the home. Fire officials say if winds had been stronger, the situation could have been worse.



No one was home at the time of the fire, but the flames caused $150,000 in damages.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno countyauberryfirefresno countyhouse fire
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOUSE FIRE
Flames destroy vacant home in Fresno County
Firefighters rescue person from central Fresno house fire
Firefighters battle massive house fire in Fresno County
Firefighters rescue man from burning Selma home
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Day 2 in the dark: Madera Co. residents wait for power to be restored
Frustrations build at lack of communication during power shutoffs
Porterville OIS suspect had history of mental illness and drug abuse
School districts waiting for PG&E confirmation to resume classes
Shooting investigation shuts down off-ramp on Hwy 99 in southwest Fresno
LIST: School closures Tuesday due to PG&E power shutoffs
Air quality warning issued for Central Valley
Show More
Clovis principal honored with top education award
Powerful earthquake shakes southern Philippines
Missing Mississippi woman found after spelling out S-O-S with tree bark, rangers say
More mastectomy patients sent home to recover same day of surgery
Getty Fire erupts along 405 Freeway in Los Angeles, destroying homes
More TOP STORIES News