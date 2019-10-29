Flames leave Fresno County home with thousands in damages

#AuberryIncident Firefighters are battling a house fire with extension into the wildland on the 37000 block of Auberry Rd, East of the town of Auberry. Crews reporting one additional structure threatened. pic.twitter.com/Pz4g6tqGUL — CALFIRE/FresnoCoFire (@FresnoCoFire) October 29, 2019

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Flames left a Fresno County home with extensive damage Monday night.Firefighters battled the blaze at a house on Auberry Road east of Auberry just after 9 p.m.Crews were able to contain the fire to the home. Fire officials say if winds had been stronger, the situation could have been worse.No one was home at the time of the fire, but the flames caused $150,000 in damages.The cause of the fire is under investigation.