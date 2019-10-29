Flames leave Fresno County home with thousands in damages

Firefighters battled the blaze at a house on Auberry Road east of Auberry just after 9 p.m.
Crews were able to contain the fire to the home. Fire officials say if winds had been stronger, the situation could have been worse.
No one was home at the time of the fire, but the flames caused $150,000 in damages.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.