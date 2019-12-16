Flames rip through southeast Fresno home

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Investigators are working to determine what sparked a fire in a vacant southeast Fresno home Sunday night.The fire was reported just before 10:00 p.m. at Ventura and Second Street.Firefighters say they arrived to find flames shooting out from the back of the home. Ventura Avenue was shut down to keep people away from the fire.Officials say neighbors in the area know the home was vacant but had seen people around it.Firefighters searched the home to make sure no one was inside. They were able to contain the fire to the back of the house.