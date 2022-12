California's Prop. 31 ban on flavored tobacco now in effect

California's ban on flavored tobacco went into effect Wednesday after the Supreme Court denied a bid by the tobacco industry to block the measure.

Under the new law, flavored tobacco for e-cigarettes, menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars can no longer be sold in stores.

State voters approved the ban when they voted for Proposition 31 in November.

