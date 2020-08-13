Weather

Flex Alert issued for California on Friday as heat wave arrives

Residents and businesses across the state are being asked to reduce their energy consumption between the hours of 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday.
With several days of extremely hot temperatures in the forecast, a statewide Flex Alert calling for Californians to voluntarily turn off their lights and help conserve electricity was issued for Friday.

In light of the anticipated heat, the state's power grid operator is predicting an increase in the demand for electricity, "primarily from residential air conditioning use,' according to the California Independent System Operator.

Residents and businesses are being asked to reduce their energy consumption between the hours of 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday.

"California will be experiencing near-record or record-breaking heat, up to 10-20 degrees above normal in some areas,'' ISO officials said. "Prolonged heat over several consecutive days is expected to drive electricity demand higher, as nighttime temperatures are also forecast to be above average."

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for Saturday and Sunday in the Central Valley. The hottest days of the summer are coming up, and temperatures are expected to near 110 degrees in the next 10 days.



Here are some energy conservation tips:

  • Set thermostat to 78 degrees or higher and turn it off when you're not home


  • Cool with fans and close drapes

  • Turn off unnecessary lights and appliances

  • Use major appliances in the morning or late evening


    • ISO officials say these measures can help lighten the strain on the power grid and avoid any power interruptions.

    City News Service contributed to this report.
