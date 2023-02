Flooding affecting nearly a dozen homes in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare County emergency responders are working to evacuate several homes.

Residents in Seville and Yettem have been asked to voluntarily evacuate.

Avenue 384 is closed in both directions at Road 144 and Road 132.

Officials are providing sandbags and are asking everyone to stay out of the area to give personnel room to work.

