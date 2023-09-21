Fresno County Public Health holding free flu shot clinic

WATCH LIVE

Thursday, September 21, 2023 5:50PM
The cold and flu season is here, and the Fresno County Department of Public Health can help you avoid getting sick.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The cold and flu season is here, and the Fresno County Department of Public Health can help you avoid getting sick.

The first flu shot clinic of the year takes place Wednesday, September 27.

There's no cost to get a shot, and you can even get the updated COVID-19 vaccine at the same time if it's offered by your insurance provider.

The clinic runs from 10 am to 12:30 pm at the Sierra Oaks Senior Center in Tollhouse.

If you can't make this one, other free vaccine clinics will be scheduled throughout the county.

