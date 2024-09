Free family event in Madera, Food Vendor Throwdown

The Food Vendor Throwdown in Madera invites families for a free event.

MADERA, Calif. -- A free family fun event is happening in Madera on Saturday.

The Food Vendor Throwdown goes from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. on 930 Gateway Drive.

There will be several food vendors, craft vendors, informational booths, and more.

A horse tournament is taking place.

There is a special kid zone packed with fun activities. Kids can enjoy the bounce house, paint their faces with their favorite designs, and even take pictures with a Despicable Me minion.