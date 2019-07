3 top spots for pizza in Fresno

1. The Curry Pizza Company

2. Pieology Pizzeria

3. Weekend Dreams Pizza and Wings

Need more pizza in your life?Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top pizza outlets in Fresno, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fulfill your urges.Topping the list is The Curry Pizza Company . Located at 3173 W. Shaw Ave., Suite 103 in Northwest Fresno, the beer bar, which offers pizza and more, is the highest rated spot of its kind in Fresno, boasting 4.5 stars out of 254 reviews on Yelp.Northeast Fresno's Pieology Pizzeria , located at 8464 N. Friant Road, Suite 105, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the vegan spot, which offers pizza and chicken wings, four stars out of 70 reviews. Weekend Dreams Pizza & Wings , a spot to score pizza and chicken wings in West Fresno, is another go-to, with four stars out of 19 Yelp reviews. Head over to 4442 W. Ashlan Ave. to see for yourself.---