3 top spots for pizza in Fresno

The Curry Pizza Company. | Photo: Nikki R./Yelp

By Hoodline
Need more pizza in your life?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top pizza outlets in Fresno, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fulfill your urges.


1. The Curry Pizza Company




Photo: virender m./Yelp

Topping the list is The Curry Pizza Company. Located at 3173 W. Shaw Ave., Suite 103 in Northwest Fresno, the beer bar, which offers pizza and more, is the highest rated spot of its kind in Fresno, boasting 4.5 stars out of 254 reviews on Yelp.

2. Pieology Pizzeria




Photo: pieology pizzeria/Yelp

Northeast Fresno's Pieology Pizzeria, located at 8464 N. Friant Road, Suite 105, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the vegan spot, which offers pizza and chicken wings, four stars out of 70 reviews.

3. Weekend Dreams Pizza and Wings




Photo: steffie p./Yelp

Weekend Dreams Pizza & Wings, a spot to score pizza and chicken wings in West Fresno, is another go-to, with four stars out of 19 Yelp reviews. Head over to 4442 W. Ashlan Ave. to see for yourself.
---

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
