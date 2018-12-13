FOOD & DRINK

Del Monte recalls canned corn in 25 states, including California

Del Monte Foods has voluntarily recalled some of its canned Fiesta Corn Seasoned with Red & Green Peppers due to under processing. (Courtesy of Del Monte Foods)

Del Monte Foods announced Wednesday a limited recall of their Canned Fiesta Corn Seasoned with Red & Green Peppers in 25 states due to under-processing.

The company said the affected products are 15.25 ounce (432g) cans with the UPC number 24000 02770 printed on the label. The recalled corn will also have one of the following "Best If Used By" dates stamped on the bottom of the can:

August 14, 2021
August 15, 2021
August 16, 2021
Sept 3, 2021
Sept 4, 2021
Sept 5, 2021

Sept 6, 2021
Sept 22, 2021
Sept 23, 2021

The products were shipped to a variety of retailers in 25 states, including California. The states involved are: Alaska, Alabama, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Vermont, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin.

If you have purchased the recalled corn, you can return it to the place of purchase for a full refund or exchange.

If you have any questions about the recall, you can contact Del Monte Foods at their toll-free hotline 1-800-779-7035, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can also contact the company at their website delmontefoods.com.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodconsumerrecallproduct recallsu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Krispy Kreme BOGO for $1 is back on Dec. 12
Recalled breakfast sausage links may have metal inside
Bottoms up: The 3 best cocktail bars in Fresno
Man charged more than $1,000 for Burger King penny Whopper deal
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
California wants to tax your text messages
'Bored' firefighter charged with starting fires
Arambula explains what led to child abuse charge
Barking dog wakes woman, alerts her to fire in Madera County mountain home
Cash rains down on highway, leading to multiple crashes
Man trapped for 2 days in Chinese restaurant's grease vent
3 trapped in coal mine for 5 days found alive
Two teens in the hospital after a shooting in Selma, leaving a victim's family in shock
Show More
BAH HUMBUG: Vandals destroy holiday decorations in Visalia
Tulare DA to begin releasing reports to defense attorneys in case of accused Visalia officers
Investigation underway to determine if two arsons, drive-by shooting are connected
Violent crime in Fresno trends downward over the last month
Kristi Yamaguchi hosts special skating lesson in San Jose
More News