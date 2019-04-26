Fresno's 4 favorite spots to find budget-friendly Mexican fare

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable Mexican restaurants around Fresno, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to meet your needs.
1. Red Wave Inn
Photo: Josef L./Yelp
Topping the list is the Red Wave Inn. Located at 2375 E. Shaw Ave. in Northeast Fresno, the bar and Mexican restaurant is the highest rated budget-friendly spot for Mexican eats in Fresno, boasting 4.5 stars out of 138 reviews on Yelp.
Menu offerings include classic soft tacos, tortas, quesadillas and burritos like the chile verde with rice, beans, potato and slow-roasted beef.
2. Taqueria Don Pepe
Photo: Sean W./Yelp
Next up is Northeast Fresno's Taqueria Don Pepe, situated at 4582 N. Blackstone Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 418 reviews on Yelp, the Mexican spot has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for an affordable option.
On the menu, look for a variety of tacos, tortas, burritos and seafood dishes such as shrimp botana with cabbage, avocado, cilantro and more.
3. Las Mananitas
Photo: Anna N./Yelp
Southeast Fresno's Las Mananitas, located at 1329 S. Hazelwood Blvd., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the affordable Mexican breakfast and brunch spot five stars out of 63 reviews.
The popular eatery offers fresh chilaquiles, huevos rancheros, Mexican-style omelettes and chalupas with carne asada, eggs and cotija cheese.
4. La Elegante Taqueria
Photo: Armando Q./Yelp
La Elegante Taqueria, a Mexican spot that offers desserts, seafood and more in Downtown Fresno, is another much-loved, cheap go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 223 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1423 Kern St. to see for yourself.
Yelpers praise the spot's friendly service and signature tacos filled with proteins like marinated pork, barbacoa, beef tongue and goat.
