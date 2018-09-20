PRODUCT RECALLS

Ground beef products recalled over E. coli concerns after 17 reported cases of illness and 1 death

Over 132,000 pounds of beef being recalled nationwide.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has issued a recall for more than 132,000 pounds of ground beef products over E. coli concerns.

The products manufactured by Cargill Meat Solutions were made from the chuck portion of the carcass and may be contaminated with Escherichia coli O26.

The items were produced and packed on June 21. They were shipped to stores nationwide.

According to the USDA, the recalled products have the establishment number "EST. 86R" inside the USDA mark of inspection.

Health officials say they were notified about an investigation into E. coli 026 illnesses on Aug. 16 and determined that the raw ground beef was the likely source.

Seventeen illnesses and one death were identified from July 5 to July 25.

If you have any of the affected products, the USDA is urging you not to eat them. They should be thrown away or returned to the store where they were purchased.

E. coli is known to cause stomach cramps, diarrhea, vomiting and fever.

Symptoms usually resolve within a week, however some people can develop life-threatening conditions.

Infections can develop as soon as one day after infection and as late as 10 days. Most people begin to fall ill within three to four days.

For more information about the recall and to see a list of all the products affected, go to the USDA website.

EMBED More News Videos

E. coli is a large group of bacteria found in the intestine of many living organisms, but some strains can lead to illness.

