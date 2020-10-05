Food & Drink

Krispy Kreme Halloween-themed doughnuts go on sale Monday

Krispy Kreme's latest specialty batch of doughnuts are a bit frightening but just as delicious as their standard line of treats.

The North Carolina-based doughnut chain is celebrating Halloween early with its "Scary Sweet Monster Doughnuts," featuring "Frank" Frankenstein, "Wolife" the werewolf and "Drake" the vampire.

The doughnuts go on sale on Monday.

On Saturdays in October, customers can also get a $1 Sweet-or-Treat dozen.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkdoughnutskrispy kreme
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
State adds new metric for counties to move into lower coronavirus restrictions
Trump, moving to show strength, aims for Monday release from hospital
3M Californians to receive unemployment after weeks-long EDD reset ends
Pismo's restaurant temporarily closed after 2 small kitchen fires
Former CALFIRE director urging public to stay prepared for wildfires
9 displaced after fire sparks inside southwest Fresno apartment
Creek Fire: 316,673 acres burned, 49% contained
Show More
Trump greets supporters following new details of his illness
Regal and Cineworld cinemas to suspend operations
Hundreds march in Fresno to protest Azerbaijan, Turkish conflict with Armenia
Record-breaking California wildfires surpass 4 million acres
Coronavirus: Trump 'not yet out of the woods,' president's physician says
More TOP STORIES News