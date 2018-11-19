FOOD & DRINK

Lemonshark Poke brings fresh fish and libations to Visalia

Photo: Danny M./Yelp user photo

By Hoodline
Ever wanted to enjoy a pint with your poke? Lemonshark Poke, located at 2038 S. Mooney Blvd., Suite M9, is the newest outpost of a national chain that serves beer and wine along with its bowls and touts the quality and sustainability of its fish: it uses only line-caught, sashimi-grade tuna, per its website.

Diners can customize a bowl of poke to taste or choose from one of several preset options, like the Maui Heat Wave, with spicy tuna and salmon, cucumber salad, serrano chiles, spicy ponzu and spicy mayo sauce.

To accompany the meal, customers can try one of ten beers on self-serve taps, including local craft brews as well as brands like Asahi. And there are small plates like the tempura shrimp, spam musubi and miso soup -- which comes free of charge if it's raining.

With a 4.5-star rating out of 23 reviews on Yelp, the new poke place has been riding a wave of popularity so far.

"Great variety of bases, fishes, toppings, sauces. The spicy tuna was actually spicy, which was a great surprise," wrote Blake G., who was the first to review the new spot on October 16. "They've got a variety of local brewed beers on tap which look great. It was nice and clean inside also. "

And Yelper Kellen B. added, "Been to all of the poke places in Visalia, and this one is by far the best. The most options, the freshest fish, the nicest atmosphere."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. LemonShark Poke is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineVisalia
FOOD & DRINK
5 Fresno favorites for Chinese fare, ranked
How to cook turkey: Recipes from Butterball
Viral challenge: Ask mom how to microwave a turkey
7 delicious ways to cook a turkey
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
"We're playing beer pong": New evidence from investigation into Clovis Unified vice principal death
High speed rail construction now in the heart of strongest criticism
Fresno firefighters talks about Camp Fire recovery efforts
Family seeking justice after son killed in hit and run in Tulare County
Informants, cell phone searches led to arrest of Visalia narcotics officers
Poor air quality forcing businesses to implement measures to protect employees who work outside
Lung Cancer Screening: 15 Minutes to Save Your Life!
Fire Investigators: Deadly house fire in Tulare sparked by man trying to keep warm using hot coals
Show More
Consumer Watch: Guide to buying a TV on Black Friday
Work continues on project to expand Veterans Boulevard in Northwest Fresno
2 dead, including gunman; officer among those shot at a Chicago hospital
Two key roads in Yosemite to shut down
Applegate overpass at Highway 99 opens after repairs
More News