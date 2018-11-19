Lemonshark Poke brings fresh fish and libations to Visalia

Ever wanted to enjoy a pint with your poke? Lemonshark Poke, located at 2038 S. Mooney Blvd., Suite M9, is the newest outpost of a national chain that serves beer and wine along with its bowls and touts the quality and sustainability of its fish: it uses only line-caught, sashimi-grade tuna, per its website.
Diners can customize a bowl of poke to taste or choose from one of several preset options, like the Maui Heat Wave, with spicy tuna and salmon, cucumber salad, serrano chiles, spicy ponzu and spicy mayo sauce.
To accompany the meal, customers can try one of ten beers on self-serve taps, including local craft brews as well as brands like Asahi. And there are small plates like the tempura shrimp, spam musubi and miso soup -- which comes free of charge if it's raining.
With a 4.5-star rating out of 23 reviews on Yelp, the new poke place has been riding a wave of popularity so far.
"Great variety of bases, fishes, toppings, sauces. The spicy tuna was actually spicy, which was a great surprise," wrote Blake G., who was the first to review the new spot on October 16. "They've got a variety of local brewed beers on tap which look great. It was nice and clean inside also. "
And Yelper Kellen B. added, "Been to all of the poke places in Visalia, and this one is by far the best. The most options, the freshest fish, the nicest atmosphere."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. LemonShark Poke is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
