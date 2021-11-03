Ford unveils all-electric F-100 Eluminator concept truck

Ford's newest concept electric vehicle may look awfully familiar to some folks.The automaker wants to bring back the classic F-100 pick-up from 1978. But under the hood, this truck represents the future of automobiles.The Eluminator concept truck features all-wheel drive via two electric motors shared with the 2021 Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition. Two electric traction motors drive the front and rear wheels, packing 480 horsepower and 634 lb.-ft. of torque. Eluminator, the first e-crate motor from Ford Performance Parts, is based on the Mustang Mach-E GT's traction motor.The concept truck was built in collaboration with MLe Racecars and sits on a custom chassis by the Roadster Shop. It's fitted with custom 19x10-inch billet aluminum three-piece wheels by Forgeline wrapped in Michelin Latitude Sport 275/45-19 high-performance tires.The company thinks it will fly with consumers who want that classic retro car look, but with an eye on the future.There is no timeline for when the all-electric concept may go into production -- if it ever happens.