Ford unveils all-electric F-100 Eluminator concept truck

Ford unveils concept for all-electric F-100 pick-up truck

Ford's newest concept electric vehicle may look awfully familiar to some folks.

The automaker wants to bring back the classic F-100 pick-up from 1978. But under the hood, this truck represents the future of automobiles.

The Eluminator concept truck features all-wheel drive via two electric motors shared with the 2021 Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition. Two electric traction motors drive the front and rear wheels, packing 480 horsepower and 634 lb.-ft. of torque. Eluminator, the first e-crate motor from Ford Performance Parts, is based on the Mustang Mach-E GT's traction motor.

The concept truck was built in collaboration with MLe Racecars and sits on a custom chassis by the Roadster Shop. It's fitted with custom 19x10-inch billet aluminum three-piece wheels by Forgeline wrapped in Michelin Latitude Sport 275/45-19 high-performance tires.

The company thinks it will fly with consumers who want that classic retro car look, but with an eye on the future.

There is no timeline for when the all-electric concept may go into production -- if it ever happens.
