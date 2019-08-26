sex crimes

Former Clovis Police Department employee arrested for sex crimes against minor

Officials say 26-year-old Mitchell Singh met the victim while working at a summer camp in 2015, but the crimes took place in 2017. (Clovis Police Department)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A former Clovis Police Department employee has been arrested, accused of multiple sex crimes against a minor, police say.

Officials say 26-year-old Mitchell Singh met the victim while working at a summer camp in 2015, but the crimes took place in 2017. Singh committed 30 unlawful acts on the child, according to police.

Clovis Police say Singh worked as a Community Service Officer for the department. It is a non-sworn civilian position. The department says Singh was released from his position in July for unrelated reasons.

Singh was arrested Monday morning on several charges, including lewd acts against a child and continual sexual acts against a child.

This is a developing story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
clovisclovisclovis police departmentsex crimesexual assaultsex crimes
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SEX CRIMES
Records: Jeffrey Epstein signed will 2 days before suicide
Fresno children's law attorney charged with sex crimes with child
AG Barr says 'irregularities' found at Jeffrey Epstein jail
Investigation underway after death of Jeffrey Epstein in NYC jail
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Roadway closed near Calwa Elementary due to gas leak
2 arrested for child endangerment in Hanford
Motorcyclist killed after colliding with big rig
CA suing Trump administration over rollback of child immigrant protections
One major injury after crash involving gas tanker near Selma
Police looking for suspect involved in deadly stabbing in Visalia
President Trump says great 'unity' at G7 summit in France
Show More
$10,000 reward offered for arrest in wild burro killings in Mojave Desert
Daughter speaks out after West Nile Virus claims life of father
28-year-old man shot, killed in Tulare, police say
Acts of kindness encouraged to honor woman killed in DUI crash
Man drowns near Merced River at McConnell State Park
More TOP STORIES News