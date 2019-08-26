Former Clovis Police Department employee arrested for sex crimes against minor

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A former Clovis Police Department employee has been arrested, accused of multiple sex crimes against a minor, police say.Officials say 26-year-old Mitchell Singh met the victim while working at a summer camp in 2015, but the crimes took place in 2017. Singh committed 30 unlawful acts on the child, according to police.Clovis Police say Singh worked as a Community Service Officer for the department. It is a non-sworn civilian position. The department says Singh was released from his position in July for unrelated reasons.Singh was arrested Monday morning on several charges, including lewd acts against a child and continual sexual acts against a child.