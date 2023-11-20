Former Diamond Dogs Aaron Judge, Mike Batesole immortalized at Pete Beiden Field Sunday

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Former Diamond Dogs Aaron Judge and Mike Batesole celebrated being immortalized Sunday at Pete Beiden Field.

In a day that honored the two legends, both refused to take any individual credit for their efforts. Rather than talking about accolades, it was all about family, friends and team.

"It's so much not about winning baseball games. That's the product of it. It's the power of 'We'," Batesole said. " Neither of us gets to do what we do without solid family, solid community."

"To share this special honor with one of the greatest college coaches of all time is something my family and I will truly cherish the rest of our lives," Judge said. "Like you said, the hard work that gets put in behind the scenes...people don't see. It's tough to put into words and getting to do it with coach Batesole makes it that much special."

Fans greeted Judge and Batesole at Pete Beiden Field where the two saw their numbers officially retired.

Their jerseys are now the 12th and 13th to be retired in program history.

During Batesole's 20 years, the two-time national coach of the year produced 89 MLB draft picks, including the Yankees captain himself.

For sports updates, follow Alec Nolan on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.