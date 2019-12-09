Former FUSD board member Ashjian fined for conflicts of interest

A file picture of former Fresno Unified Brooke Ashjian, who allegedly voted on four contracts on which he had a conflict of interest

By
The state's Fair Political Practices Commission is proposing a $23,500 fine against former Fresno Unified board member Brooke Ashjian for voting on four contracts -- totaling more than $17 million -- on which he had a conflict of interest, and failing to timely disclose his sources of income and property interests.

The commission has investigated Ashjian since the middle of his term on the FUSD board, which lasted from 2014 to 2018.

They determined Ashjian failed to timely disclose about 35 sources of income on his Assuming Office, and his 2015 Annual Statement of Economic Interests. He amended those in September 2016.

He also failed to disclose 15 real property interests, which he revealed in May and September 2017.

"In 2015, 2016, and 2018, as a member of the Board, Ashjian participated in certain governmental decisions involving these financial interests," FPPC investigators reported.

The votes involved a $2.5 million contract with Mark Wilson Construction, $9.2 million with Bush Construction, a $5.2 million school construction project 377 feet away from one of his properties, and a banking contract with Bank of the West.

Ashjian stipulated to the FPPC's findings. The stipulation includes an agreement on the facts of the case, an admission of violations, and agreement on the $23,500 penalty.

The commission will vote on whether to approve the fines at a meeting next week.

Ashjian has not responded yet to a request for comment from ABC30.
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman killed in Merced crash, police say other driver ran red light
Man shot in drive-by shooting outside central Fresno home
1 killed, 1 injured when vehicle crashes into parked car in central Fresno
Athlete who championed ALS Ice Bucket Challenge dies at 34
Man tried to kidnap woman in Sanger gym parking lot: Police
Fresno Unified offering free meals for kids during winter break
Stolen van with 2 dozen dogs inside recovered in Oakland
Show More
Man shot, killed in central Fresno apartment identified
House Democrats lay out case for formal Trump impeachment
3 vehicles catch fire in yard of Fresno County property
Homes flooded, belongings destroyed in Parlier
Visalia Police searching for man who choked, sexually assaulted woman in Walmart parking lot
More TOP STORIES News