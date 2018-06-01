Former Merced pastor found guilty of shooting

A jury found Raul Diaz Moreno guilty of shooting his two adopted daughters along with one other person in 2016. He was also convicted of raping the two girls for several years."No longer am I going to lay in bed thinking that he's going to get away," victim Brianna Moreno said. "It's done, and I'm glad it's over with."The former Merced pastor was arrested in October of 2016 after a two-hour long standoff with police.He was found guilty on several counts of attempted murder for the shooting. He was also charged with assault with a firearm for trying to shoot at officers."There were multiple witnesses to the shooting outside," Prosecutor Scott Drexel said. "He did it in broad daylight. His own wife testified that he saw him shoot his two adoptive daughters, so there was never a question whether he pulled the trigger and shot these girls."The defendant's attorney, however, said the rape allegations are all a lie."This was a bunch of lies orchestrated by these two girls because they didn't want to live under their parent's rules and restrictions," attorney Kathy Lynn Trosclair said. "The family just asks for peace while they process what happened. We are going to file a motion for a new trial, and we're hoping that we can get some justice for Raul."The defendant could face more than 80 years in prison.He's expected to be sentenced on July 2nd.