Former Fresno Anglican priest's sentencing for sex crimes delayed

A former Fresno priest is still awaiting sentencing after agreeing to a plea deal years after he was accused in a series of sex crimes.

A former Fresno priest is still awaiting sentencing after agreeing to a plea deal years after he was accused in a series of sex crimes.

A former Fresno priest is still awaiting sentencing after agreeing to a plea deal years after he was accused in a series of sex crimes.

A former Fresno priest is still awaiting sentencing after agreeing to a plea deal years after he was accused in a series of sex crimes.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A former Fresno priest is still awaiting sentencing after agreeing to a plea deal years after he was accused in a series of sex crimes.

Jesus Serna was remanded to the California Department of Corrections for diagnostic evaluation to determine his punishment.

Quiet cries and sniffles could be heard in the courtroom as the former Anglican Priest appeared again in the case that has spanned years.

Serna, known to his followers as Father Antonio, served from 2007 to 2017 at Our Lady Guadalupe Church in Fresno.

He was arrested in early 2019 following a more than year-long investigation including sexual misconduct involving at least three adult parishioners.

In February, the 56-year-old pleaded no contest to 9 counts of sexual assault and one count of attempting to prevent a witness from testifying.

12 other counts were dropped.

Friday, one of his victims stood up in court to share the ways the crimes have changed his life Action News was not allowed to show his face.

"Everything changes in my entire life and I'm still going through that."

A bishop from the Anglican Diocese of San Joaquin also read a statement struggling through tears as he spoke directly to Serna.

"You've manipulated innocent and vulnerable men and women, worse acting as a priest it was made to appear by you as if God himself were harming them, manipulating them, and leaving them isolated and alone," said Eric Menees, Bishop Anglican Diocese of San Joaquin.

Serna was given the chance to respond to their statements.

"Again I ask from all the victims for forgiveness and also from you, the bishop," said Serna.

He also made his own pleas to the judge saying he had taken responsibility for what he has done.

"Also please, have compassion and mercy on me," said Serna. "This has changed my life and I know I will never do something like this again."

The judge felt differently about Serna's claims of remorse throughout the trial.

"This court felt that Mr. Serna did not fully accept responsibility for his actions, did not understand the gravity of his conduct, and did not appreciate the harm he caused in the community," said Hon. Charles Lee, Fresno County Superior Court.

Serna has been remanded with no bail and will return for sentencing in about 90 days at that point the judge will determine if he will be sentenced to probation or prison.

If sentenced to prison he could face up to 14 years.

For news updates, follow Kate Nemarich on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.