Farm workers' union sues Foster Farms after COVID-19 outbreaks

LIVINGSTON, Calif. (KFSN) -- Foster Farms is now facing a lawsuit and possible restraining order after nearly 400 of their employees have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic and at least eight have died.Now the United Farm Workers Union has asked in a lawsuit for an immediate temporary restraining order in an attempt to force the chicken processing plant to follow state health regulations.The Foster Farms meatpacking plant in Livingston remains on Merced County's 'active outbreak' list. Since the start of the pandemic, it has been the site of hundreds of COVID-19 cases and 8 deaths.A bad outbreak led to the temporary shutdown of the plant in September."At this point, we are appealing to the courts as a last resort," said Elizabeth Strater from the UFW. "We aren't asking for the immediate permanent closure of the plant or anything like that, we are asking for them to become compliant with the law."In court documents, employees claim there are areas in the plant where employees work closer than six feet apart without plastic dividers, that testing among workers is inconsistent and that the facility fails to enforce social distancing, among other complaints."These workers who are the most vulnerable to infection are also the most vulnerable when it comes to speaking out about what they are experiencing," said Strater.In a statement earlier this month, the company said it "maintains an active set of mitigation measures designed to protect workers from COVID."Foster Farms said it appointed a specialist in occupational health safety to oversee the company's COVID-19 programs and that the company has conducted over 10,000 COVID-19 tests since September at the Livingston Poultry Complex.At least 400 of the plant's 3,700 employees have tested positive for COVID-19 to date."This is not only an issue for the people that are working at Foster Farms," said Strater. "It's an issue for their families and it's an issue for everyone in Merced County."Merced County judge postponed making a ruling on the restraining order until December 23.Foster Farms responded to the lawsuit with the following statement: